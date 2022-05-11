DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.23 Million

Analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to post sales of $417.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.49 million. DraftKings reported sales of $297.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DraftKings by 220.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DraftKings by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 86.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 365,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

