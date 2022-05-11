Dynatrace (DT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DT stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

