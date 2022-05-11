Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $860.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

