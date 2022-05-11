Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

EGLE stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $860.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.22%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

