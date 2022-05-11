Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $330.53 million and the lowest is $324.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $89.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $29,087,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter.

ESTE stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

