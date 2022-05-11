Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.87%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

