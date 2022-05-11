Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia."

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.88.

DEA opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 165.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

