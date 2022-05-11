Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

