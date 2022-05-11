eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $11.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lowered their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

