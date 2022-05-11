Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

NYSE:EC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.379 dividend. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

