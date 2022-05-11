EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

