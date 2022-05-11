Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 32,550 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after acquiring an additional 30,864 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

