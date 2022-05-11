Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 7,242 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $696,173.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.00. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

