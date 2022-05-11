Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

ELAN stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 75,573 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

