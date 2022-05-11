Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

