Eli Lilly and (LLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $356.00.

4/30/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $369.00.

4/29/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00.

4/22/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $264.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $364.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00.

LLY opened at $285.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

