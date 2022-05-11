Eli Lilly and (LLY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/2/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $356.00.
- 4/30/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/29/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $369.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $305.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/13/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $234.00 to $264.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $364.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/17/2022 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $315.00.
LLY opened at $285.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average is $265.61.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
