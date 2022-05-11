Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EARN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

EARN stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $104.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.73. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 94.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -65.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

