EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 110.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 721.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EMCORE by 393.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the third quarter worth $153,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

