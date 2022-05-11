Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Empire has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.