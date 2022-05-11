Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,996.52.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. Empire has a 52 week low of C$36.20 and a 52 week high of C$46.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.