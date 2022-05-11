Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.08.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $2,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

