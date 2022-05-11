EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, which are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients. The company serves Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving segment. EngageSmart Inc., formerly known as ENGAGEMENT INC, is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.05.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $5,286,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $43,808,000. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $4,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

