Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of Envela stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

