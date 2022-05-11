Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enveric Biosciences Inc. is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavoring to enhance the lives of Cancer Treatments with novel cannabinoid medicines. Enveric Biosciences Inc., formerly known as AMERI Holdings Inc., is based in NAPLES, Fla. “

Separately, Aegis cut shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.74.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

