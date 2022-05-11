Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) EVP Yana Kravtsova Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Enviva stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Enviva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.
About Enviva (Get Rating)
Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
