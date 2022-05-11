Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Enviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. Enviva has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

