EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

