Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 12,658 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,728,796.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $164.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

