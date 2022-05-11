Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $630.05 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $623.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.33 and its 200 day moving average is $754.59. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

