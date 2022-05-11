Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

