Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,443,300. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 336,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

