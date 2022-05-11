Etsy (ETSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

5/9/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $150.00.

5/6/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $100.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $140.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $185.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $124.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $113.00.

5/2/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $195.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

4/21/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $115.00.

4/19/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2022 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

