Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Frederica M. Williams Sells 1,859 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

