Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXPR. Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $231.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Express has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Express will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Express by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Express in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

