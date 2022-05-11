Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $696,650. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

