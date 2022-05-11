F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.
FXLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
NYSE FXLV opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.
In other news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397 over the last quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.