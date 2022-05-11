F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.10.

FXLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE FXLV opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $517,578.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

