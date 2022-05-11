FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

FibroGen stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $929.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.