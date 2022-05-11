Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.74 million and the highest is $21.34 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $21.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $84.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.
Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 195,933 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000.
FDUS opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.
About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
