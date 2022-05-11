Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDUS. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of FDUS opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 195,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

