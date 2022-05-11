Financial Review: Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Hub Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36% Hub Group 5.24% 18.49% 10.22%

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Hub Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 19.63 -$6.82 million N/A N/A Hub Group $4.23 billion 0.61 $171.47 million $7.12 10.45

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hub Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Singularity Future Technology and Hub Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hub Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

Hub Group has a consensus price target of $91.93, indicating a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Singularity Future Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hub Group beats Singularity Future Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 1,000 tractors and 4,600 trailers to its customers, as well as the driver staffing, management, and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2021, it owned approximately 43,750 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 450 refrigerated, 53-foot containers; and leased approximately 250 dry, 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

