FinWise Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FINW) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 18th

FinWise Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 18th. FinWise Bancorp had issued 3,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $36,750,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. On average, equities analysts forecast that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Tilis acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,628.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

