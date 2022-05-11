First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

In other news, Director Cindy H. Finnie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at $611,853.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

