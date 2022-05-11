First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar Sells 13,648 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FSLR opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

