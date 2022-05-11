FirstEnergy (FE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) recently:

4/25/2022 – FirstEnergy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – FirstEnergy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. The company has installed new EV charging units in Maryland and aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Improving economic conditions in its service territories will boost demand from the commercial and industrial group. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, FE still has certain coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

Shares of FE opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

