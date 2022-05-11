Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.66 Million

Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will report $179.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.43 million and the highest is $180.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $143.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $769.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.03 million to $772.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $948.80 million, with estimates ranging from $928.60 million to $991.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $166,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Five9 by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Five9 by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Five9 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

