Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.95.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fluent by 831.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluent by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.