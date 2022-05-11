FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 55.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FMC by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in FMC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in FMC by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

