Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.8483 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,779,000 after purchasing an additional 460,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,415,000 after buying an additional 215,105 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after buying an additional 514,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $311,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,193,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

