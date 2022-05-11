Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.75 billion and the lowest is $34.25 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $24.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $145.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.22 billion to $147.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $154.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $150.84 billion to $159.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,594 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

