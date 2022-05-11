Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Major Shareholder Motor Co Ford Sells 8,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE F opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

